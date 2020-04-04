Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $14.33 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

