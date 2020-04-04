Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

IEX stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

