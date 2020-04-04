Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

