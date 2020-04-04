Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

