Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

