Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

