Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

