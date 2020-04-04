Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $382.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

