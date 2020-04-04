Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.