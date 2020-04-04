Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300 shares of company stock worth $68,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

