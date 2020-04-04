Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $24,824,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

