Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 854.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $127.43 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $244,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $3,721,896. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.