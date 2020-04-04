Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,871,298 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,508,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 243,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $8.38 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

