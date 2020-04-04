Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,752,841 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,752,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after purchasing an additional 356,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,328 shares of company stock worth $2,412,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

BMRN stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 662.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

