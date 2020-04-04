Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,777,552 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,777,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,176,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of TRU opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

