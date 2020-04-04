Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 35,467 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,073,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of NVR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,362.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,310.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,637.14.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

