Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,136,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

