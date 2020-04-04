Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,580,769 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,580,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,397,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.77% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,253,810. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

