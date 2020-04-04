Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,055,422 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,055,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,159,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

