Norges Bank Buys Shares of 3,424,703 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,424,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,441,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,872,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

