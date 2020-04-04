Norges Bank Invests $131.33 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,346,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

