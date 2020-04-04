Norges Bank Invests $144.06 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,545,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $144,064,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.45 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

