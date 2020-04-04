Norges Bank Invests $147.78 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 693,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,780,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of Credicorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $246.37. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.