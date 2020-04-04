Norges Bank Invests $149.91 Million in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,121,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,909,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 105,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 6,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

TIF stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.