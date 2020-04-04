Norges Bank Makes New $138.53 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,069,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,530,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.91% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.