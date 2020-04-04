Norges Bank Makes New $140.85 Million Investment in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,619,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

