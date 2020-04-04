Norges Bank Makes New $143.40 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,315,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $143,395,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

