Norges Bank Makes New $154.87 Million Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,432,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,873,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.