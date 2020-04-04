Norges Bank Makes New $154.90 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,069,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,895,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,264,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,629,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

