Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

