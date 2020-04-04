Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,380,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

