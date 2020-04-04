Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,257,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,562,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674,863 shares during the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 413,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $98.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

