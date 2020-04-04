Norges Bank Takes $127.62 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,379,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,617,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of EXACT Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $55.75 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

