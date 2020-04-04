Norges Bank Takes $130.71 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,128,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,712,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,998,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 412,175 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

