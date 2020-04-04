Norges Bank Takes $131.67 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,345,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,668,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Leidos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $87.94 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

