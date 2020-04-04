Norges Bank Takes $142.43 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,212,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,433,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.72% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

