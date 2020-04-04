Norges Bank Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,704,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,267,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.