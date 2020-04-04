Norges Bank Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,194,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,646,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

