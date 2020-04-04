Norges Bank Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,132,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,815,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

