NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 6.8%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.20, 3,326,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,993,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $113,876.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,873.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,305 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 226,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $440,000.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.