Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 288,538 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,538 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $82,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.