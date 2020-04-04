Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 363,100 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $87,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

