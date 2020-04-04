Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $93,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $526.75 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $473.91 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $653.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.51. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.