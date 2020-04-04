Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $85,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

