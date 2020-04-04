Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $80.58 Million Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of TD Ameritrade worth $80,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.