Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.75 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $85,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of RE opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.16 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.