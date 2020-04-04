Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.36 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,740 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Incyte worth $90,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Incyte by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Incyte by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after purchasing an additional 464,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after purchasing an additional 376,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,329 shares of company stock worth $569,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

