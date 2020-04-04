Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $92.87 Million Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $92,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 314,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $90,841,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 196,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 242,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

