Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $94,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $146.88 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.