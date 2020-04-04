Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,116 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $76,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,428,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $140.56 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

